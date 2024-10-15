Powell Max Limited’s (NASDAQ:PMAX) Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 15th

Powell Max’s (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 15th. Powell Max had issued 1,426,750 shares in its public offering on September 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,707,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Powell Max Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PMAX opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Powell Max has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

Get Powell Max alerts:

About Powell Max

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.