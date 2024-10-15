PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,172.35 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 210.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $1,172.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00101240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001508 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 751.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

