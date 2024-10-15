Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.69 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $100,026.01 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,087,682 coins and its circulating supply is 40,087,802 coins. The official message board for Pollux Coin is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,083,423.848126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.18252907 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $108,597.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

