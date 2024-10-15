Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIRS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,958.59. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

