Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.78 billion, a PE ratio of -484.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.