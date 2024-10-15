Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 1,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 995.6 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Pennon Group stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

