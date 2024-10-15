Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.60. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 2,571,371 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $333,220.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,097. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock worth $722,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 323,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 178,037 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 99.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,527,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

