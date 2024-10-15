Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC) Announces $0.22 — Dividend

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Pearl Diver Credit Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of PDCC stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. Pearl Diver Credit has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile
