Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $338.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

