Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,848,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSPM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.00. 11,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,528. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $303.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

