PayPal USD Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $634.02 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 634,190,234 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 668,011,129.487538. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99983701 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $14,960,355.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

