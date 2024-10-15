Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:PMETF traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.06. 5,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,233. Patriot Battery Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.75 and a 1 year high of C$8.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.17.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

