Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Up 22.2% in September

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,437,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 2,812,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PRMRF opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.22 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.