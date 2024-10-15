Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Par Pacific Stock Down 3.5 %

PARR stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $2,156,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

