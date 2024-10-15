Paladin Wealth LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $832,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,957,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 38.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 784,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,111 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,233,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,041,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,710,096.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

