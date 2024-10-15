Paladin Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,220 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.