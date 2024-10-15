Paladin Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $2,496,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,360,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

