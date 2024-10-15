Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 710 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

