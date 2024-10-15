Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,064 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.