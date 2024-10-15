PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,110. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.