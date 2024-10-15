Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $220.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

