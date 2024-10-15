Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $219.00 to $242.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $221.35 and last traded at $220.73, with a volume of 24362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.98.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.