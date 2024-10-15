Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 212.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Oxbridge Re worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

