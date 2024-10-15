ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $88,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IP opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 98.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,840 shares of company stock worth $905,294. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

