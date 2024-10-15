ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $312,214.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,013,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,564,815.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $312,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,013,958 shares in the company, valued at $482,564,815.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,924. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $164.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.53. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

