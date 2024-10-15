ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NRG opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

