ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Citigroup by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,206,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,486,000 after buying an additional 1,025,422 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:C opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

