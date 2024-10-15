ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $169.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.