ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $81,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after buying an additional 357,300 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,855,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10,529.7% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 155,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,423 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares in the company, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 261,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

