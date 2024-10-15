ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4,274.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 792,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after acquiring an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,324 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

