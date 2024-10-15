ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

