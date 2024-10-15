ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $154.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

