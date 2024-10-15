ORG Partners LLC Purchases 6,032 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 225.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

