ORG Partners LLC Has $747,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,370,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,385,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

