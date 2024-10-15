ORG Partners LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 97.6% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $85.49. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

