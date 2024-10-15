ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,682,000 after purchasing an additional 346,811 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.4 %
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.