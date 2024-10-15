O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,325.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,178.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,202.59 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,203.95. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,076.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $206,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

