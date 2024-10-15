OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 352,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,885. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.05.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

