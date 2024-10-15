OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Update

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSUR
Institutional Trading of OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 352,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,885. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.05.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.