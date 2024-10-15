OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OCX

OncoCyte Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%.

Insider Activity

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,315,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.