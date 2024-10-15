Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Shares Down 11.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.09 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.09 ($0.18). Approximately 111,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 90,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.21).

Oncimmune Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -524.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 806.85.

About Oncimmune

(Get Free Report)

Oncimmune Holdings plc, an immunodiagnostics company, develops solutions for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disease and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, an immunodiagnostic blood test for detecting and identifying lung cancer; ImmunoINSIGHTS that enables life science organizations to optimize drug development and delivery; SeroTag discovery arrays for discovering and validating biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.