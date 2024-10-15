Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 82,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.