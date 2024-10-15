Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBSS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 21.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.4 %

JBSS stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.