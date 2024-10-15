Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 129,216 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,216 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBM opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

