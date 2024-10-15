Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys Shares of 12,250 Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $747,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 62,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.