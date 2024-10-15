Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 7,787,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 2,462,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.
Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
