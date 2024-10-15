Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

