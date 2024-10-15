Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Oracle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.