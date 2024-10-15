Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

