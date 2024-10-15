Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

