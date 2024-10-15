Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after acquiring an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $119.48 and a 52 week high of $161.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

